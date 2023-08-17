MUSIC: Fall registration open for Endolyne Children’s Choir

As the start of school approaches, so does the start of fall activities, including music! Endolyne Children’s Choir asked us to share this announcement:

Calling all young voices in West Seattle! Embark on a musical journey with Endolyne Children’s Choir this Fall.

Unleash your inner star as we harmonize, uplift, and create unforgettable melodies together. Dive into the world of music theory and fine-tune your performance skills, all while immersing yourself in an atmosphere of fun and community.

We’re thrilled to introduce the latest additions to our esteemed teaching staff: the gifted Clara Dorst and the talented Dylan Petersen. Under the expert guidance of music director Megan Booth, this dynamic trio is set to orchestrate an unforgettable experience for our singers.

Mark your calendars – registration is open until August 28th. Secure your spot now and let your voice soar with Endolyne Children’s Choir!