Memorial planned August 12 for Sofia Escandar, 1930-2023

Family and friends will gather August 12th at a funeral mass for Sofia Escandar. Here’s the remembrance they’re sharing now:

Born on December 14, 1930 to Soren and Anna Hovsepian in Tehran, Iran. She was a proud housewife, mother, grandmother, and a great-grandmother.

Sofia also ran a small specialty embroidery bedsheet business from home, an entrepreneur way ahead of her time. She attended a Catholic nuns Boarding School in Isfahan, Iran for six years, the best years of her childhood. She returned to Tehran teaching elementary French class and later meeting Alexander Escandar.

After moving to the states, with her adorable accent, she managed to get involved with a few volunteer groups and keep herself busy. Mom was a very social person, enjoyed her friends, her Church, and the YMCA Community and her coffee dates with her friends. Mom especially loved her neighbors. Most of all, mom’s greatest joy was cooking, especially when she had her family around her to enjoy.

Sofia leaves behind her oldest daughter, Stella Shahbazian (Hermes and grandchildren – Niko & Armand). Also, her son, Edgar Escandar [Wilma and grandchildren – Emmanuelle (Henry and great-grandchildren – Chloe and Vivianne), Talia, & Darius (Andrea)]. She also leaves behind her youngest daughter, Jacqueline Espinosa (André and granddaughter – Alexandra); and Grandchildren – Vida & Tiffany from Pierre, her late son. Sofia passed away peacefully on August 1, 2023 with her family at her side. She has joined her beloved husband Alexander, her beloved son Pierre, and her only sibling Adolf.

A funeral Mass will be held at Holy Rosary on Saturday, August 12th, at 10 am. Any memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, Sofia’s favorite charity, or Holy Rosary Church.