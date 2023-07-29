WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 20 things to know

(Tigridia blossom, photographed by Waikikigirl)

Here’s how the last weekend of July is starting, with our slate of Saturday highlights, many from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

TRAFFIC ALERTS: Noisy work removing road markings at Highland Park Way/Holden 5-8 pm tonight, per this SDOT alert … If you’re going downtown today, remember that the Seafair Torchlight Parade – now moved to daytime, with a 3 pm start – will close streets (it starts at Seattle Center and heads south on 4th Avenue).

LOW TIDE: Beach-walkers and tidepoolers – another run of low-low tides begins with today’s -1.5 at 8:39 am.

OUTRIGGER CANOES AT ALKI: The Seattle Outrigger Canoe Club‘s annual “Da Grind“ races start at 9 am off Alki, between 55th and 57th, but you’ll see canoes earlier. Here’s the schedule:

7:00 am: Registration and boat preparation

8:30 am: Steerspersons’ meeting and pule

9:00 am Short Course [4 miles] – All categories

10:30 am: Women’s & Mixed OC6 Race Start

1:00 pm (approx.): Men’s (1/2 hour after the finish of Women’s/Mixed Race)

3:30 pm (approx.): Awards & Raffle

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: 10 am-2 pm, the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) Garden Center will be open, with a sizable selection of student-grown plants. (6000 16th SW, north end of campus)

FUNDRAISING SALE: 10 am-4 pm:

Vintage and collectible LINENS, hundreds of pieces of beautiful JEWELRY, large quantity of PUZZLES, and miscellaneous items. Proceeds benefit Providence Mt St Vincent. 5637 42nd Ave SW

SOUTH DELRIDGE FARMERS’ MARKET: The farmers’ market on the grounds of Hope Academy (9421 18th SW) is happening every week, 10 am-2 pm Saturday, prioritizing vendors of color and presented by African Community Housing & Development.

MORNING MUSIC: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Learn about Marco’s music here.

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am in West Seattle, registration required – see full details in our calendar listing.

FAMILY READING TIME: Every Saturday at 11 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

SPRAYPARK OPEN: Highland Park Spraypark is open daily, 11 am-8 pm. (1100 SW Cloverdale)

FIVE GUYS OPENING DAY? Two days ago when we inquired again, Five Guys told us today was the “projected opening date” for the new Westwood Village location. As of early today, that’s not reflected on their website. So we’ll see what happens at 11 am!

COLMAN POOL OPEN, BUT CLOSING EARLY : The public is welcome at the city-run outdoor pool on the shore at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), open at noon (session schedule here), but closing at 3:15 pm today for a staff event.

ARTIST POP-UP: Noon-3 pm at West Seattle Nursery (5275 California SW), Megeletto Glassworks is popping up.

2 WADING POOLS OPEN: Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), 12-7 pm, in the upper park near the north play area; Hiawatha (2700 California SW), 12-5:30 pm, in the park, northeast of the community center.

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2234 SW Orchard)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: It’s the home of West Seattle’s history – visit the Log House Museum (61st/Stevens) 12-4 pm.

VISCON CELLARS: 1-6 pm, visit the tasting room at Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor) – selling wine by the glass or bottle. Learn about their wines here! (5910 California SW)

COCKTAIL CLASS: 1 pm at Otter on the Rocks (4210 SW Admiral Way).

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: 1-6 pm, with student-produced wines available. North end of South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus. (6000 16th SW)

WEST END GIRLS: 7 pm doors, 8 pm music, for the monthly West Seattle drag extravaganza at The Skylark. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

If you are planning a show, sale, event, meeting, seminar, reading, field trip, fundraiser, class, game, or ? … get it on our calendar! Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!