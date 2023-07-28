ROAD-WORK ALERT: Here’s what you’ll see and hear Saturday evening at Highland Park Way/Holden

Most work on the Highland Park Way/Holden project is done during the day, but SDOT has sent an alert that evening work is planned tomorrow (Saturday):

Evening work on July 29 from 5 – 8 PM: Highland Park Way SW & SW Holden St Safety Improvements Project

We are removing the existing traffic markings at the Highland Park Way SW and SW Holden St intersection. Removing this paint requires special equipment that is noisy, and we will be working outside our normal construction hours.

We will run equipment that sounds like a giant vacuum, but no vibration or banging is expected. Noisy work will be done by 8 PM. Alternating traffic lanes will also be closed, but there will always be one lane open for cars to get through.