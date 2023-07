Still scheduling the rest of the summer? Arbor Heights Swim and Tennis Club has tennis-camp openings – Leonard asked us to share this:

Open to kids ages 7-17, no experience required, you don’t have to be a member, and racquets are provided for those who don’t have one. Questions can be directed to ah-tennis@gmail.com.

We are offering two weeks of camp: 7/31-8/3 and 8/7-8/10. More information and our registration links are here.