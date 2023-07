8:22 PM: A sizable Seattle Fire response is headed by land and sea to a report of a sailboat possibly in trouble off the 10400 block of Maplewood Place SW [map], north of The Arroyos. Updates to come.

8:33 PM: Responders are looking for the sailboat, described as under 20 feet, blue hull, one person on board.

8:40 PM: They’re not finding any signs of someone in trouble, so they’re ending the search.