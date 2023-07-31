READER REPORT: Another fireworks fire fought by neighbors

As happened in Gatewood and in North Admiral, neighbors sprang into action Sunday night to fight an apparent fireworks-sparked fire in South Delridge. A reader texted us this report of the story behind an SFD callout around 8:30 pm Sunday:

(There) was a fire by 15th SW and SW Cambridge. Lots of smoke and Fire Dept wasn’t on scene yet. Was heading home from Proletariat Pizza and saw all the smoke that was stopping traffic on Roxbury. A neighbor was using a hose on the south side and I grabbed the hose from the house on the north side neighbor and we put water on the fire until firefighters arrived. Those guys are awesome! Clearly caused by a fireworks mortar flipping sideways pointed at the trees. The first person getting water on the fire definitely saved the house and maybe the adjoining houses. Thanks, buddy!