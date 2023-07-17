WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen and burned Souls, Gatewood explosive fires, weekend gunfire

Two more Kia Souls top this West Seattle Crime Watch roundup:

STOLEN SOUL: Trent just moved here and his red Soul was stolen last night in High Point, near 35th/Juneau.

Plate is (corrected) RWK2780. SPD incident # is 23-201757.

BURNED-LIKELY-STOLEN SOUL: Thanks for the tips and photos this morning. SFD and SPD responded to the Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex parking lot around 4:15 am today after reports of a Soul engulfed in flames. A few hours later, what was left of it was towed (not likely Trent’s car, as this one is white):

According to archived emergency-radio exchanges, no one was there when officers and firefighters arrived. SFD didn’t send its investigator and we have yet to find an incident number for the police response, so there’s no additional information so far.

GATEWOOD EXPLOSIVE FIRES: One reader asked about an explosion and SFD response last night near 41st/Portland in Gatewood. This reader report we just received answers the question:

Around 11 pm Sunday (yesterday) night, a car driving south on 41st (from Holden towards Portland) stopped at the intersection of 41st and Portland and tossed a(n) firework/explosive out of their car. It produced a very loud bang and an impressive flash. I was in the back part of my house and saw the flash with the blinds and curtains closed. The explosion was large enough to start fires on lawns on both the north and south side of Portland. There were several fires on my lawn and one across the street.. My neighbors and I were able to get them all out before SFD arrived. A neighbor with a doorbell device recorded the car drive by their house, stop at the intersection of 41st and Portland and shows the car drive by and the actual blast. You can see sparks for a few seconds before the big blast. We didn’t find any debris, so not sure exactly what it was.

WEEKEND GUNFIRE: Police summaries from the weekend include a brief mention of one confirmed gunfire incident in West Seattle – police found “evidence of a shooting” (which usually means shell casings; no victims reported) in the 5600 block of 26th SW after 911 calls around 9:40 pm Saturday night. If you have any information, 23-200285 is the report #.