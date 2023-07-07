West Seattle, Washington

07 Friday

64℉

UPDATE: Incident on the West Seattle Bridge

July 7, 2023 10:50 am
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | WS breaking news

10:50 AM: For those who’ve passed this in the last 15 minutes or so and wondered: Police responded to a report of a person walking on the West Seattle Bridge near the Delridge offramp. That happens more often than you might expect. When officers reached the person, the person was reportedly combative, so officers called for backup. The situation is reported to be under control now but is (or was) briefly blocking one or two westbound lanes.

10:55 AM: SFD medics have been called; we don’t know yet whether for the detained person, police, or both.

Share This

2 Replies to "UPDATE: Incident on the West Seattle Bridge"

  • ttt July 7, 2023 (10:58 am)
    Reply

    I just went over the westbound lane- the person is laying on their belly, hands behnd their back near the median. an ambulance and 3 cop cars all on westbound side taking up one lane. 

  • WS Neighbor July 7, 2023 (11:09 am)
    Reply

    Medics had a young woman who appeared anguished on a stretcher. I assume it’s a mental health crisis. 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.