UPDATE: Incident on the West Seattle Bridge

10:50 AM: For those who’ve passed this in the last 15 minutes or so and wondered: Police responded to a report of a person walking on the West Seattle Bridge near the Delridge offramp. That happens more often than you might expect. When officers reached the person, the person was reportedly combative, so officers called for backup. The situation is reported to be under control now but is (or was) briefly blocking one or two westbound lanes.

10:55 AM: SFD medics have been called; we don’t know yet whether for the detained person, police, or both.