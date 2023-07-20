BIZNOTES: Ex-fitness garage; Alki Kayak Tours discount; Tails to Astonish anniversary sale; Women’s World Cup watch parties

Three West Seattle business notes:

EX-FITNESS GARAGE: One of the locations on our long watch list of future business (and other) sites is 5659 California SW, a former auto shop that most recently was home to fitness businesses. Readers noticed that the “for lease” sign came down and the building was repainted. We’ve been trying to find out whether that meant a new tenant had been signed. Today we caught up with the building’s owner, who says no, no new tenant yet – they decided to spruce up the building before continuing the search for one, and that’s what the paint job is all about.

ALKI KAYAK TOURS DISCOUNT: Want to see West Seattle from the water? Alki Kayak Tours (1660 Harbor SW) has an offer:

Are you new to West Seattle or just interested in exploring our coastline and learning about the history of the “Birthplace of Seattle”? Join us for a sea kayak tour on Elliott Bay to the Alki Point Lighthouse and back. We begin at Seacrest Marina, and after an introduction to the gear and technique, paddle to the Alki Lighthouse to explore the West Seattle shoreline. Common sightings of sea lion, harbor seals, jellyfish, and seabirds will keep you scanning the horizon as you paddle past historic site of Luna Park and the original 1851 landing of the Denny Party and land at the lighthouse for some tide pooling in some of oldest bedrock in the NW. (Yes, there is a fault line that is visible just south of the Alki Lighthouse, and the anemones and moon snails have made it home.) We have offered this three-hour tour since 2005 and if you’re comfortable with a few hours of outdoor activity you should be fine. These are not tippy river kayaks, but stable 21′ NW Kayaks that cut through the water and travel with relative ease. We are offering the Lighthouse Tour Locals discount for those interested in joining us at $99. So use Code “WSlocal” to book your Alki Point Lighthouse Sea Kayak Tour and come see why we live in West Seattle.

TAILS TO ASTONISH ANNIVERSARY SALE: Happy second anniversary to West Seattle’s only comic-book shop! Tails to Astonish (4850 California SW) is having a sale the next two days:

Big sales on back issues and used trade paperbacks & hardcovers! Friday, July 21: 11:30-7:00

Saturday, July 22: 11:30-7:00

WOMEN’S WORLD CUP AT OUTER SPACE SEATTLE: Just out of the inbox – Outer Space Seattle (2820 Alki SW) is having family-friendly watch parties for the Women’s World Cup games tonight, tomorrow, Wednesday and Thursday of next week. Free admission for adults and babies under a year old, $14 for kids 1 year and up. Times and teams are on this page of the Outer Space website.