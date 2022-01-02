BIZNOTE: New owners, name for gym north of Morgan Junction

The new year brings new owners and a new name for what had been IanFitness since 2015 at 5659 California SW. Trainer Amy Pessetto emailed to let us know it has new owners and a new name. It’s now West Seattle Fitness Studio, owned by Art and Elizabeth Lowe. Amy says, “All the current coaches are staying, which we are VERY EXCITED about. We all love West Seattle and the community we have at the studio and we’re excited for this new chapter. The gym is currently undergoing a big refresh, with new paint and equipment.” Here’s the flyer they’re giving to clients. The new website isn’t up yet but the schedule for the week ahead is here.