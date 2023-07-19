BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: GH Pizza & Pasta progress

(Photo courtesy GH Pizza & Pasta)

A reader asked for a progress report on GH Pizza and Pasta, the restaurant planned for the ex-Best of Hands/John’s Corner Deli spot at 7500 35th SW. Six months have passed since we first reported on what Chef Brian Clevenger (whose company runs Haymaker and Raccolto in The Junction plus 5 other restaurants citywide) is cooking up for the space. There was hope then of a “late spring” opening but as with so many new businesses/remodels, the timeline ends up sliding. But they’re close, says spokesperson Lesa Linster: “We are on target for an August opening, with the patio thereafter based on getting permitting back.” (The outdoor seating – up to 75 people – was a centerpiece of the January announcement, which, she reminds us, promised “large bowls of fresh pastas, a variety of pizzas with rotating specials, starters, and salads, all at approachable prices.” Also planned: “20 beers on tap, multiple TVs in the adults-only area.”