BIZNOTE: Best of Hands Barrelhouse announces it will close at the end of November

October 26, 2022 2:23 pm
Thanks for the tips. 3 1/2 years after opening at 35th/Webster, Best of Hands Barrelhouse announced today that it will close as of November 30th. From the announcement made via social media:

As many of you know we were only open for normal operations for a year before the pandemic hit. Unfortunately, among other things, the toll of the pandemic, the slower than expected recovery, and the skyrocketing costs of everything from CO2 to raw ingredients has made it unsustainable for us to continue to operate even with our current skeleton crew. We’d like to thank everybody for their support and interest through the years.

If you have any questions or know of anybody looking for two talented brewers, please don’t hesitate to reach out to nicholas@bestofhandsbarrelhouse.com

Thank you West Seattle!

Best of Hands opened in the cow-topped former Corner Deli spot in March 2019.

  CP October 26, 2022 (2:31 pm)
    So sad to hear! I know this must have been an incredibly difficult decision. We have loved this place – they have such a great variety of beer and all of it is stellar. They will be missed and hope they can land somewhere nearby so West Seattle can continue to benefit from their talent. Wishing them all the best in what’s next!

