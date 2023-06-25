WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: Mystery sighting, fledglings, more

Thanks to readers’ contributions, here’s another West Seattle bird gallery – starting with a mystery bird that several people have asked us about in recent weeks. The photo above is from Heather, who said, “This guy has been hanging around the Fauntleroy Park area (near Cambridge entrance) for the past month. Anyone know the story of this lone pheasant friend?” Please comment below if you do! Meantime, less mysterious sightings include fledglings – Ann Anderson photographed a House Sparrow:

And this Steller’s Jay is from Robin Sinner:

Two from James Tilley – first, a Bald Eagle:

And a Common Loon:

Jon Anderson says these Band-Tailed Pigeons are fans of his feeder;

Finally, a hummingbird photographed by Brian Michel:

You can find info about these and other bird species seen in our region – with photos and even audio of their calls – by going here. P.S. We also feature bird photos periodically in our daily event lists, published every morning – thanks again to everyone who contributes!