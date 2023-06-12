12 things happening on your West Seattle Friday

(Black-capped Chickadee, photographed by Jerry Simmons)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

GARDEN CENTER OPEN: Need more plants for your garden, containers, etc.? You can shop at the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) Garden Center, open with a wide variety of plants, until 3 pm. (North end of campus, 6000 16th SW)

SPRAYPARK OPEN: 11 am-8 pm, Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale) is open daily.

SCRABBLE CLUB: You’re invited to play 12:30-1:30 pm at Margie’s Café in the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon).

GUN LOCKBOX GIVEAWAY: Free lockboxes as part of Gun Violence Awareness Day, 4-5:30 pm at Greenbridge Plaza (9800 8th SW).

LOOP THE LUPE SWAG PICKUP: Registered for tomorrow’s Loop the Lupe? Stop by West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) 4-6 pm to pick up your shirt and medal!

VISCON CELLARS: Stop by Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor) for wine by the glass or bottle, 5-9 pm (5910 California SW).

DESTINATION DELRIDGE: Fundraiser for Delridge Neighborhoods Development Association, 6 pm at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW). Check to see if tickets are still available!

CORNER BAR ON THE ROAD: Highland Park Improvement Club‘s all-ages Corner Bar is back at West Seattle Golf Course (4470 35th SW), 6-10 pm. Live music and more. All ages!

LIVE AT EASY STREET: The Rallies are onstage at 7 pm. (4559 California SW)

LIVE AT C & P: Mars FM performs at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW), 7 pm. No cover.

CHORAL CONCERT: Northwest Firelight Chorale sings “On the Wings of Change” at St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church (3050 California SW), 7:30 pm. Details in our calendar listing.

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: Barbara Volk and friends, 8 pm (doors at 7) at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW).

Something to add to our calendar? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!