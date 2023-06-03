West Seattle, Washington

VIDEO: Largest Loop the ‘Lupe turnout ever!

June 3, 2023 8:05 pm
That’s the start of the largest of five events comprising Loop the ‘Lupe today at Walt Hundley Playfield in High Point, steps away from Our Lady of Guadalupe, whose social-service community work benefits from its proceeds. Those runners were off on the Family Wave of Loop the ‘Lupe’s 5K obstacle course; below, the smaller group for this year’s new addition, an Elite Wave with two extra obstacles for those seeking even more of a challenge:

The other events were the 5K Fun Run, Senior Saunter, and Youth Dash – but since Loop the ‘Lupe is the only local 5K offering obstacles, they’re the main attraction:

Organizer Brian Callanan said registration passed 700 people, the biggest Loop the ‘Lupe in its seven-year history. Lots of community business participation, too, such as Hannah from HIIT Lab leading the pre-race warmup:

West Seattle School of Rock provided student musicians to keep the event rocking:

WSB was a community co-sponsor of the event, as were other local businesses including WSB sponsors Lake Washington Physical Therapy-West Seattle, West Seattle Runner, and Verity Credit Union.

