One week after Loop the ‘Lupe, one last hurdle to clear, with your help

One week ago, one of summer’s first big events, Loop the ‘Lupe, drew the largest turnout of its 7-year history to climb, run, crawl, jump hurdles in a 5K obstacle course. Now, one last obstacle, with which you can help even if you weren’t among them. From organizer Brian Callanan:

Great news: We just had our biggest Loop the ‘Lupe ever, with 703 obstacle racers, runners, and walkers! Congratulations, and thank you!

However: participation in our donation drive is down, and that’s where Loop the ‘Lupe needs help. As the cost of putting on this event rises each year, those donations are critical. This funding helps maximize the support of Our Lady of Guadalupe’s social outreach programs, like safe parking areas for our homeless neighbors, meals, rent assistance, and utility payments for those in need, and more.

Our goal for this year is $5,000, and we’re about $1,250 short of that, as of this writing.