LOW-LOW TIDE: West Seattle Sunday sights

The remains of old pilings are part of what comes into view when low-low tides arrive on local shores. The photo above is from Theresa Arbow-O’Connor. Today’s low-low tide was out to 3.3 feet; Brandy DeWeese also sent photos, showing some of the sealife revealed by the receded tide under and near the Fauntleroy ferry dock:

The low-low tide will be out even further the next two days – -3.7 feet both days, at 12:26 pm Monday, and at 1:13 pm Tuesday. Seattle Aquarium volunteer beach naturalists will be out both days too – 10:30 am-2:30 pm Monday, 11 am-3 pm Tuesday, at Constellation Park (63rd/Beach Drive) and Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) both days.