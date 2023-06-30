UPDATE: Death investigation under 1st Avenue South Bridge

9:22 AM: If you noticed emergency-response activity beneath the 1st Avenue South Bridge this morning, it’s related to what Seattle Police say is now a “death investigation.” It started as a Seattle Fire water-rescue response before 7 am; SFD eventually tweeted that they were looking for a missing bridge operator, and then reported that the Coast Guard later found a body that matched the missing person’s description. We’ll be following up with agencies including WSDOT, which owns the bridge as it’s part of a state highway, and will add any more information that emerges.

9:56 AM: According to archived audio from the initial response, the operator was last seen arriving at work at 10 pm last night and discovered missing when the next person arrived at 5:30 and found the workspace empty but the person’s belongings all still there. They looked extensively around the area before calling in authorities an hour-plus later.