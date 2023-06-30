West Seattle, Washington

30 Friday

UPDATE: Death investigation under 1st Avenue South Bridge

June 30, 2023 9:22 am
|      3 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | WS breaking news

9:22 AM: If you noticed emergency-response activity beneath the 1st Avenue South Bridge this morning, it’s related to what Seattle Police say is now a “death investigation.” It started as a Seattle Fire water-rescue response before 7 am; SFD eventually tweeted that they were looking for a missing bridge operator, and then reported that the Coast Guard later found a body that matched the missing person’s description. We’ll be following up with agencies including WSDOT, which owns the bridge as it’s part of a state highway, and will add any more information that emerges.

9:56 AM: According to archived audio from the initial response, the operator was last seen arriving at work at 10 pm last night and discovered missing when the next person arrived at 5:30 and found the workspace empty but the person’s belongings all still there. They looked extensively around the area before calling in authorities an hour-plus later.

3 Replies to "UPDATE: Death investigation under 1st Avenue South Bridge"

  • Rhonda June 30, 2023 (9:36 am)
    Praying for the worker and their family.

  • Kersti Elisabeth Muul June 30, 2023 (9:42 am)
    WSP had reported that a worker fell off the 1st Ave bridge 

    • WSB June 30, 2023 (10:01 am)
      According to the audio I just listened back to, they hadn’t found anyone who actually witnessed a fall. Anyway, investigators are still sorting it all out.

Leave a reply

