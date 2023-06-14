COUNTDOWN: 1 month until West Seattle Summer Fest 2023!

One month from today, the peninsula’s biggest party of the year begins – West Seattle Summer Fest in The Junction, Friday, July 14th, through Sunday, July 16th. We talked about the plan recently with Chris Mackay, executive director of the West Seattle Junction Association, which presents Summer Fest (which has its roots decades ago in an annual Junction-wide summertime sidewalk sale).

Hours and festival footprint will be the same as last year – vendors will be open 1-8 pm Friday, 10 am-8 pm Saturday, 10 am-5 pm Sunday, with music and beer garden running later on Friday and Saturday. Main-stage music will again be Friday and Saturday only – if you missed the lineup announcement last month, see it here. On Sunday, the Farmers’ Market will be on California north of Oregon like last year.

Enjoy festival browsing, to shop and learn? You’ll find more vendors this year – about 150 (listed here). The food booths will be a bit more numerous this year too (list coming soon). The kid zone on the west side of the festival – on SW Alaska and in the lot behind KeyBank – will include inflatables as well as free activities hosted by local schools. A community mural will be created again at Summer Fest this year (thanks to Dan Wiseman‘s legacy gift).

And of course it all starts Thursday afternoon/evening with Summer Fest Eve – your chance to wander the streets of The Junction and enjoy Art Walk venues while Summer Fest setup happens. We’ll see you in The Junction next month!