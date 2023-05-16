MUSIC: Here’s the West Seattle Summer Fest 2023 band lineup!

Just two months until West Seattle’s biggest party of the year, Summer Fest, July 14-16. The West Seattle Junction Association presents Summer Fest and has just announced the main-stage music lineup:

Friday 3:00 – The Potholes

4:00 – Waves Crashing

5:00 – Once For Kicks

6:00 – Randy Campbell

7:00 – Dusty 45’s

8:00 – Shaina Shepherd

9:00 – Polyrythmics Saturday 12:00 – Mode Music Showcase

1:00 – School of Rock

2:00 – Warren Dunes

3:00 – Mikey Moo

4:00 – Memphis Radio Kings

5:00 – Final Body

6:00 – Acid Tongue

7:00 – Jarv Dee

8:00 – Sandrider

9:00 – The Cave Singers

DJ Yo Adrien

As shown above, music is just on Friday and Saturday again this year. Festival hours will be 1-8 pm Friday (music later), 10 am-8 pm Saturday (music later), and 10 am-5 pm Sunday (including the Farmers’ Market). More Summer Fest previews in the weeks ahead!