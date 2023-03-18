WEST SEATTLE ART: New mural to be created with gift from Dan Wiseman

West Seattle’s collection of murals will grow thanks to a gift from the late Admiral District business owner Dan Wiseman. Here’s the announcement from the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce:

Past West Seattle Chamber president Daniel Wiseman passed away on February 17, 2023 and the West Seattle Chamber is declaring April 2nd, 2023 (what would have been Dan’s 70th Birthday) “Dan Wiseman Day” to recognize his contribution to our community.

For the past several years the West Seattle community has come together during Summer Fest to paint a mural of sea life. Local artist Stacey Sterling directs the community project, and the murals hang in Mural Alley in the Junction. Dan Wiseman left funds to pay for a mural. The West Seattle Junction Association and West Seattle Chamber are honored to put that money toward this year’s sea life painting. We will hang the art in Mural Alley and place a plaque next to it in Dan’s honor, remembering his support of the arts and of the West Seattle community.

We are so grateful for Dan’s years of service as a Board Member of the West Seattle Chamber, his volunteerism in the community and being a vibrant business owner (Wiseman’s Appliance) in West Seattle. He will be missed dearly.