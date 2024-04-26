WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Police search for suspect after shoplift-turned-robbery

3:05 PM: If you’re noticing police activity in the Westwood Village/Roxhill Park area, it’s because of a shoplift-turned-robbery at the shopping center. According to the dispatch, Ross security tried to stop a shoplifter, who subsequently flashed a gun. They were last seen heading toward Roxhill Park. We haven’t heard a description so far. The Guardian One helicopter is arriving to help with the search.

3:08 PM: According to the description just given to the helicopter crew, they’re looking for a “light-skinned Black man, 25-30, 5’10”, medium build, black face cover, black hoodie with a tie-dye shirt.”

3:22 PM: No one matching that description was in view from the air, so the helicopter has moved on.