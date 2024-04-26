West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Police search for suspect after shoplift-turned-robbery

April 26, 2024 3:05 pm
April 26, 2024 3:05 pm
 3 COMMENTS

3:05 PM: If you’re noticing police activity in the Westwood Village/Roxhill Park area, it’s because of a shoplift-turned-robbery at the shopping center. According to the dispatch, Ross security tried to stop a shoplifter, who subsequently flashed a gun. They were last seen heading toward Roxhill Park. We haven’t heard a description so far. The Guardian One helicopter is arriving to help with the search.

3:08 PM: According to the description just given to the helicopter crew, they’re looking for a “light-skinned Black man, 25-30, 5’10”, medium build, black face cover, black hoodie with a tie-dye shirt.”

3:22 PM: No one matching that description was in view from the air, so the helicopter has moved on.

3 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Police search for suspect after shoplift-turned-robbery"

  • Anonymouse April 26, 2024 (3:11 pm)
    Heard the helicopter, came right to here. Husband just went to WWV for an errand and said KCSO is all around Roxhill. Hope this gets settled quickly, especially with all the kids getting out of school around now.Be safe out there, all!

  • Will April 26, 2024 (4:12 pm)
    Ross security did not attempt to stop the theft. The robbery was at Marshals. The robber came into our store but did not attempt theft. This is false information. 

    • WSB April 26, 2024 (4:35 pm)
      This is what was broadcast over police radio. Certainly sometimes initial reports change, which is why we attribute to dispatch.

