Brown water after hydrant testing in North Delridge

First, we received this photo via text:

The caption texted with the photo: “Cloudy with a chance of brown water in North Delridge.” A short time later, Manuel emailed this photo:

He wrote, “It had been a while but getting brown water in North Delridge.” If it’s happening to you, even with the likely explanation (brown water is generally caused by unusual activity – hydrant testing, a line break, etc. – stirring up sediment/rust), please report to Seattle Public Utilities so they can keep tracking – 206-386-1800.