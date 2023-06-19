West Seattle, Washington

Brown water after hydrant testing in North Delridge

June 19, 2023 3:45 pm
First, we received this photo via text:

The caption texted with the photo: “Cloudy with a chance of brown water in North Delridge.” A short time later, Manuel emailed this photo:

He wrote, “It had been a while but getting brown water in North Delridge.” If it’s happening to you, even with the likely explanation (brown water is generally caused by unusual activity – hydrant testing, a line break, etc. – stirring up sediment/rust), please report to Seattle Public Utilities so they can keep tracking – 206-386-1800.

  • nw June 19, 2023 (4:03 pm)
    Brown water here in Genesee at Edmunds and Fauntleroy for several hours  now since this afternoon. How long does it usually take to clear up?

