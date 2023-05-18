South Admiral brown water

Seattle Public Utilities is still looking into our followup questions about brown water in Gatewood earlier this week. Meantime, we’ve just received this from Kaelen in South Admiral:

We’re on 42nd Street between Hinds and Hanford, just south of West Seattle High School. Appear to be experiencing brown water this morning. Noticed about an hour or so ago. And it has yet to resolve.

Discolored water usually results from “sediment” – mostly rust – stirred up in lines for reasons from a pipe break to hydrant testing. We’re also asking SPU about a commenter’s note that there’s been a change in the latter procedure at the utility’s direction. Whatever the cause, it’s important that you report it if you see it – 206-386-1800.