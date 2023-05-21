WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Short-lived standoff; another Morgan Junction business burglary

Two incidents in West Seattle Crime Watch today:

SHORT-LIVED STANDOFF: Thanks for all the tips about a big police response at 35th and Barton. We heard via police radio that someone was holed up in an apartment, but not why. It was just wrapping up when we got there to find out more. Police say it started as a domestic-violence call – a man allegedly pulled a gun during a “heated argument.” A short standoff ensued; officers arrested him around noon. No injuries reported.

BUSINESS BURGLARY: While out, we got a tip about this – another Morgan Junction business burglary, this time at Whisky West. So we went there to find out more.

That’s the boarded-up front door – two burglars broke the glass to get in around 3:30 am, WW told us. They subsequently sawed open the safe and stole cash. This security-camera image shows one of them leaving:

A neighbor who saw them break in and called 911 said the burglars got away in a silver Subaru Crosstrek.