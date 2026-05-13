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READER REPORT: What a package thief left behind

May 13, 2026 4:21 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

Sent by Teri (we’ve redacted/cropped the package recipient’s full name):

These items were left on the lawn at California SW and SW Dakota. Nothing of real value left except an empty fabric bag marked REI which probably contained something nice. Two Amazon packages addressed to Lois D——-, 13xx Alki Ave SW. I’d just like Lois to know that her packages were indeed stolen. These few pieces are in the office at First Lutheran Church of West Seattle at 4105 California Ave SW, if she wants them.

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