WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Chief Sealth IHS/Denny IMS threat investigation

For the second consecutive day, police and Seattle Public Schools authorities are investigating a social-media post construed as a “potential threat.” Thanks to the Chief Sealth International High School and Denny International Middle School parents who forwarded this message from the schools’ principals:

Dear Chief Sealth and Denny Families and Staff,

We want to provide some information about a social media post shared among our community that is causing concern. Overnight, we received notifications regarding a potential threat.

We are working with Seattle Police Department (SPD) and Seattle Public Schools Safety and Security. The police department and district’s Safety and Security Department are investigating. At this time, we have not determined any credibility to the post.

School will continue as scheduled today, Tuesday, May 9. As a precaution, SPD will have officers on the Denny and Chief Sealth campuses today. We will also have additional district security staff at our school.

The safety and well-being of our students and staff is my top priority. We are committed to doing everything to keep our students and staff safe. Thank you to the students and families who reported this concern to administrators. Please talk with your students about the importance of reporting any threats they hear or see immediately.

If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact us.

Sincerely,

Principal Morales & Principal Lam

Chief Sealth International High School & Denny International Middle School