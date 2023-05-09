West Seattle, Washington

09 Tuesday

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Chief Sealth IHS/Denny IMS threat investigation

May 9, 2023 8:58 am
|      4 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle schools

For the second consecutive day, police and Seattle Public Schools authorities are investigating a social-media post construed as a “potential threat.” Thanks to the Chief Sealth International High School and Denny International Middle School parents who forwarded this message from the schools’ principals:

Dear Chief Sealth and Denny Families and Staff,

We want to provide some information about a social media post shared among our community that is causing concern. Overnight, we received notifications regarding a potential threat.

We are working with Seattle Police Department (SPD) and Seattle Public Schools Safety and Security. The police department and district’s Safety and Security Department are investigating. At this time, we have not determined any credibility to the post.

School will continue as scheduled today, Tuesday, May 9. As a precaution, SPD will have officers on the Denny and Chief Sealth campuses today. We will also have additional district security staff at our school.

The safety and well-being of our students and staff is my top priority. We are committed to doing everything to keep our students and staff safe. Thank you to the students and families who reported this concern to administrators. Please talk with your students about the importance of reporting any threats they hear or see immediately.

If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact us.

Sincerely,

Principal Morales & Principal Lam
Chief Sealth International High School & Denny International Middle School

The notice was timestamped 8:17 am. This comes the day after a similar notice was sent to West Seattle High School families. We’ll be following up.

4 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Chief Sealth IHS/Denny IMS threat investigation"

  • Curtis May 9, 2023 (9:26 am)
    Reply

    Kudos to principal Morales for welcoming SPD to campus.  Time for grown ups to start acting like grown ups.

  • Anonymous May 9, 2023 (9:35 am)
    Reply

    i am a student from the school and I don’t know if any other students took it upon themselves to send it to the teachers from the school, I will remain anonymous and so will my peers that sent me the warning. i really hope that there will be nothing dangerous going on today, for the safety of the staff, the students, and everyone else. whoever thought it was funny to do so, not funny, really unfunny. I am glad to be able to help the school to be alert, even if it was a “joke”.

  • WSHS mom May 9, 2023 (10:16 am)
    Reply

    WSHS is also in a shelter in place right now. My daughter reports: ‘Something weird is going on with a bank at the Junction.’

    • WSB May 9, 2023 (10:18 am)
      Reply

      There’s a report of a robbery nearby. We’ll have something up as soon as we confirm.

