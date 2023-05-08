WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: WSHS threats investigated

West Seattle High School families were notified this morning that “threats to our school” were under investigation. Thanks to the parents who shared the message sent to families by WSHS principal Brian Vance – here it is in its entirety:

Good morning West Seattle High community –

Yesterday we received several notifications regarding social media posts that included threats to our school.

We have reported these threats to Seattle Police and to the school district’s Safety & Security Department.

The most recent update is that the person who made the threats is receiving care now and we don’t believe the threats are credible.

We are ready to welcome students to school today. Thank you to all of you who reached out and to the students who brought this to the attention of a parent and/or school official.