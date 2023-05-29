WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 3 thefts – Vespa after collision, school’s Pride flag, garden plants – plus, dumped-possibly-stolen debit card, keys found

Four reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:

VESPA STOLEN AFTER COLLISION: On Friday night, we mentioned a South Delridge collision that left a Vespa rider injured. Today, the rider emailed to report that their Vespa was stolen after the collision:

On Friday, 5/26 around 9 pm I was riding my 1981 Vespa P200e home on SW Delridge. I lost control when the car in front of me made a sudden stop and when I stopped, my scooter fishtailed and I fell off. I hit my head and was unconscious. Should have been wearing my full face.

Fire and emergency were called. I was taken to the hospital and provided care at Harborview.

SPD rolled my collector vehicle Vespa to the sidewalk on SW Trenton and SW Delridge and left it there with no intent of telling me where it was or notifying an emergency contact, or impoundment. I was even informed by the reporting Officer that the Sergeant said to leave it.

It was stolen from the sidewalk while I was unconscious.

I want my scooter back. It means more to me than anything else in the world.