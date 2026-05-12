Still seeking summer camp? YMCA expands West Seattle options

With the school year ending in a little more than a month, many families – but not all – have summer plans locked in. If you’re still looking for summer-camp options, the West Seattle YMCA (WSB sponsor) has an announcement that might interest you:

The YMCA of Greater Seattle is expanding summer camp options in West Seattle to help serve more families and provide additional opportunities for kids to experience camp close to home.

In past years, many West Seattle families have joined waitlists due to limited summer camp space. This year, the Y has expanded Discovery Camp to four West Seattle locations, and added capacity at Outdoor Day Camp, Trek Camp, and Peak Camp at Lincoln Park.

West Seattle Discovery Camp locations (Grades 1-5):

Arbor Heights Elementary (NEW)

3701 SW 104th St, Seattle

Concord International (South Park)

723 S Concord St, Seattle

Fairmount Park Elementary (NEW)

3800 SW Findlay St, Seattle

Louisa Boren STEM K-8

5950 Delridge Way SW, Seattle

Outdoor Day Camp (Grades 1-4), Trek Camp (Grades 5-6), Peak Camp (Grades 7-9):

Lincoln Park

8011 Fauntleroy Way SW, Seattle

At YMCA summer camp, kids discover something new every day through enrichment activities, physical games, outdoor play, and weekly themes woven into the camp experience. Campers have opportunities to make new friends, build confidence, stay active, explore new interests, and enjoy a summer full of fun in a welcoming environment.

Families are encouraged to register early as summer approaches. To learn more about all Y camps in West Seattle or to register, visit the YMCA of Greater Seattle summer camp website.

Financial Assistance Available: We believe everyone should have the opportunity to participate — regardless of financial circumstances. That’s why we offer income-based financial assistance for memberships and programs as funding allows. Learn more about financial assistance here.