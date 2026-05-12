Low-low tides ahead! Here’s when to see them, with and without beach naturalists

(Lincoln Park beach at low-low tide, 2024 photo by Tom Trulin)

Plan your beach visits now – low-low tides are on the way. This Saturday (May 16) at 11:06 am, the tide is out to -3.1 feet; on Sunday, -3.8 feet at 11:50 am; next Monday, the lowest one, -4.1 feet at 12:36 pm; Tuesday (May 19), -3.8 feet at 1:25 pm, and Wednesday (May 20), -3.1 feet at 2:17 pm.

As this prime time for shore exploration approaches, the Seattle Aquarium has announced its beach-naturalist dates for this summer – including three in West Seattle, all at Lincoln Park beach:

May 18, 11 am-2 pm (with the aforementioned -4.1-foot low-low tide)

June 14, 9:30 am-12:30 pm (with a -3.9-foot low-low tide at 10:45 am)

July 13, 9:30 am-noon (with a -3.7-foot low-low tide at 10:30 am)

Some days on the chart have even lower tides – June 15 and 16, for example, both bottom out at -4.3 feet, which we’d call “mega-low.” Whenever and wherever you go exploring, tread lightly!