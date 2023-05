11:08 PM: SPD and SFD are arriving at the scene of a crash that is reported to involve a driver and a motorcyclist. Delridge is reported to be blocked right now at Trenton. Updates to come.

11:13 PM: The rider, who is reported to have been on a Vespa, does not have life-threatening injuries, according to firefighters. They have canceled the medic unit that was responding.

11:27 PM: Officers just told dispatch they’ll reopen Delridge in a few minutes.