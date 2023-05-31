WEST SEATTLE ART: New views of pump-station installation

As the Pump Station 38 overhaul in the 1400 block of Alki Avenue SW nears completion, here are new views of the art installation. We first told you almost three years ago about the planned artwork by Sarah Thompson Moore, inspired by an old topographic map of Alki. As we showed you earlier this month, it’s now coming to life as a lithomosaic concrete installation, and Seattle Public Utilities just sent new photos.

Before the crew is done with the art installation, one of the final components of the pump-station project, they will be installing a guardrail fence which will include elements of the design. The work on the pump-station infrastructure, SPU says, will “improve service reliability, improve system performance, and reduce maintenance requirements and costs.”