SPORTS: West Seattle High School baseball team secures state spot with tonight’s Metro tournament win

(WSB photos)

With their 20th win, the West Seattle High School baseball team also secured a spot in the state tournament. The Wildcats shut out O’Dea tonight, 4-0 at Steve Cox Memorial Park in White Center, and play Lincoln for the Metro League championship on Saturday night. WSHS pitcher Matthew Henning pitched the complete game, allowing only two hits:

Wildcat Bobby Trigg was first to score a run for WSHS, with a second-inning homer.

They’ll be back at Steve Cox (1321 SW 102nd, White Center) to go for the league title Saturday night, 7 pm.