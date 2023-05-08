UPDATE: Man found shot to death in South Delridge

(WSB photos)

5:54 AM: Thanks for the tip. Police have taped off part of 15th SW in South Delridge. They’re investigating a deadly shooting reported in the 9200 block, between Cambridge and Barton [vicinity map], just after 3 am. More information soon.

6:09 AM: Police say the victim, a 41-year-old man, was found “lying in the road.” SPD and SFD tried to revive him but couldn’t. No one’s in custody, and there’s no word of a suspect description. They’ve been canvassing the area to see if anyone caught anything on security video. If you have any information, the tip line is 206-233-5000.

(CSI unit’s van at investigation scene)

6:36 AM: Detectives are still at the scene. This comes exactly one month after the last deadly shooting in West Seattle, that of 20-year-old Ka’Don Brown, found dead in the southwest driveway of the Chief Sealth IHS campus on April 8th, a Saturday morning. No arrest reported in that case so far.