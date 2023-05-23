West Seattle, Washington

Seeing red-orange water at West Seattle beaches? Here’s what’s happening

May 23, 2023 11:42 am
That photo texted from The Arroyos in southwesternmost West Seattle is first word we got today of that alarming-looking but relatively common phenomenon. It’s not “red tide” but rather a bloom of microorganisms called Noctilucaexplained here by the state Ecology Department, which says that “sunshine, nutrients, and warm temperatures contribute to large seasonal blooms.” Experts say it’s not toxic but it is a sign of environmental imbalance, as noted here.

