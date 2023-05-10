Remembering Jon Paul Tharp, 1938-2023

Family and friends are remembering Jon Paul Tharp; here’s what they’re sharing with the community:

Born in Hammond, Indiana, on February 25, 1938, Jon passed away in Auburn, WA, on April 21, 2023. Son of the late Daniel F. Tharp & Mary Gehring Tharp; brothers Daniel F. Tharp II of Florida & Charles W. Tharp, deceased.

After attending Hammond Tech High School, he moved with his parents to West Seattle and graduated in 1957 from WSHS. He was employed at Boeing for forty-three years as a machinist, retiring in 2000.

Jon met his wife Audrey Lowdon at West Seattle Christian Church, and they were married there in August of 1962. He lived in West Seattle from 1962 to 2005, then moved to Lakeland Hills in Auburn, WA. He enjoyed working in his “garage” and as a “handyman” at church in West Seattle and in his retirement community in Auburn.

Children: Bryan (Lori) Tharp of Kennewick, WA, and daughter Karyn Tharp Eklund (Terry) of Covington, WA.

Five grandchildren: Tyler, Curtis, and Payton Eklund & Brady and Evan Tharp; sister-in-law Judy Lowdon Russell (Alan) of Spokane, WA; three special nieces, Cari Sheppard of Tigard, OR, Lindy Mihata of Anchorage, AK, and Shelly Krasselt of Spokane, WA.

A private family graveside service is planned.