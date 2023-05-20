‘Justice for Ka’Don’: Family, friends of murder victim demonstrate to ensure he’s not forgotten

(WSB photo)

Six weeks after 20-year-old Ka’Don Brown was found shot to death on the southwest end of the Chief Sealth International High School campus, his murder remains unsolved. His family and friends remain anxious for answers. Holding signs reading “Justice for Ka’Don” and “Who Killed Ka’Don?”, they walked to the SPD Southwest Precinct this afternoon for a streetcorner demonstration. The most recent update from police, as reported here, is that they were “waiting on search warrants” – but there have been no public updates in the week-plus since then. If you have any information, the SPD tip line is 206-233-5000.