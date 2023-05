(WDFW photo)

Before we get to today’s list of events, an FYI for tomorrow – it’s likely to be one of the busiest days of the year at Don Armeni Boat Ramp, because it’s the one-day “season” for spot-shrimp fishing in nearby waters, 9 am-1 pm Thursday, May 25th. Usually the turnout fills the Don Armeni parking lot. Spot shrimp are the largest shrimp in Puget Sound, per WDFW. The state says Elliott Bay will be open this year as well as the central Sound.