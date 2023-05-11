BIZNOTE: Future Primitive Brewing to open Alki Beach outpost

Several people have asked about work under way at 2536 Alki SW, the site vacated by West Seattle Brewing at the end of last summer, when a redevelopment project was expected to start soon for the site holding this small building and the home of Ampersand Coffee next door. That hasn’t happened; Ampersand has stayed in its location, and now another brewery is preparing to open an outpost next to it: White Center’s Future Primitive Brewing. After noticing via state records that they had applied for a beer/wine license for the Alki space, we inquired both there and at their WC location, and got confirmation that Future Primitive is opening at the beach. After some renovation work, they’re hoping to be open sometime in June, and once they open, we’re told, hours will be 11 am to 9 pm, seven days a week. Future Primitive opened its headquarters in White Center more than four years ago. As for whatever happened to the project on the Alki site, described previously as a renovation of the two commercial spaces with a residential addition above them, we have an inquiry out; city files show no new documents filed for more than a year.