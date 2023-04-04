WEST SEATTLE HISTORY: Log House Museum expands hours, accepts Original Bakery donations

A two-part announcement from the Southwest Seattle Historical Society’s Log House Museum:

The Southwest Seattle Historical Society is honored to announce that it has accepted a donation of unique artifacts from The Original Bakery, which closed its doors last month after nearly 90 years in business.

The Bakery opened in 1935 in the Adams Building, which was built about ten years prior. The Bakery has had multiple owners, including Bernie Alonzo, who purchased the business in 1975 from Bill Latta and Florian Dunbar. The Alonzo family ran the Bakery for nearly 50 years until Bernie’s retirement last month.The museum received the request to accept these donated objects – including posters made by local historian Ron Richardson about the Fauntleroy Neighborhood and the Original Bakery sign (which preceded the Alonzo family) – from Anna Alonzo, daughter of Bernie. The Historical Society Board of Trustees voted to accept these items into its collection both for their historic value but also because it has few artifacts from this building and business district.“We are grateful the posters Ron Richardson made and the Original Bakery sign found a good home in the Log House museum,” says Alonzo, “We know Mrs. Richardson is really happy about it too.”

You can learn more about the history of the Original Bakery in the March 2023 Fauntleroy Community Association Newsletter.

The Log House Museum, operated by the Southwest Seattle Historical Society, is located at 3003 61st Ave SW, one block from Alki Beach. The museum is now open Fridays and Saturdays from 12-4 pm.

Learn more at www.loghousemuseum.org