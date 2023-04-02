WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: 10 new views

Thanks to the readers who’ve sent bird photos in recent weeks – enough for the first gallery of spring! First, two views of Steller’s Jays, above from an unidentified texter, below from Danelle Jay:
Next, a Sharp-shinned Hawk from Mark Dale:
From David Butler, a Raven:
Marc photographed this Barred Owl:
James Hiersche sent this photo of a Bald Eagle over Lincoln Park:
From Ann Anderson, a Ruby-crowned Kinglet:
Two from Mark MacDonald – a Spotted Towhee:
And a Goldeneye:
Finally, from Stringtie – a Herring Gull with a snack:
Thanks as always for sending bird photos so we can share with your West Seattle neighbors! westseattleblog@gmail.com is the best way to send non-breaking-news photos like these, but if you decide to text instead, please include your name so we can credit you – thank you!
| 0 COMMENTS