WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: 10 new views

Thanks to the readers who’ve sent bird photos in recent weeks – enough for the first gallery of spring! First, two views of Steller’s Jays, above from an unidentified texter, below from Danelle Jay:

Next, a Sharp-shinned Hawk from Mark Dale:

From David Butler, a Raven:

Marc photographed this Barred Owl:

James Hiersche sent this photo of a Bald Eagle over Lincoln Park:

From Ann Anderson, a Ruby-crowned Kinglet:

Two from Mark MacDonald – a Spotted Towhee:

And a Goldeneye:

Finally, from Stringtie – a Herring Gull with a snack:

Thanks as always for sending bird photos so we can share with your West Seattle neighbors! westseattleblog@gmail.com is the best way to send non-breaking-news photos like these, but if you decide to text instead, please include your name so we can credit you – thank you!