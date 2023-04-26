TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Wednesday info

6:00 AM: Good morning! It’s Wednesday, April 26th.

WEATHER & SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

The warmup continues! The forecast for today: Partly sunny, high in the mid-60s. Sunrise 6:01 am, sunset 8:14 pm.

BRIDGE WORK ALERT

SDOT says its crews will be on the westbound bridge 7 am-2 pm again today as they continue an on-site inspection.

TRANSIT

Metro – Regular schedule, but trip cancellations are still happening, so watch for alerts (if you’re not signed up to get them, check channels like this).

Water Taxi – Now on the spring/summer schedule, which adds Friday/Saturday night runs.

Washington State Ferries‘ Triangle Route continues on the 2-boat schedule but with the chance of sailing cancellations, so check here for alerts/updates and see Vessel Watch for boats’ locations.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Henderson), cameras are also up at Delridge/Genesee, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Orchard, and Delridge/Oregon.

High Bridge – the camera at the top:

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way):

Low Bridge – east-end vicinity:

1st Ave. S. Bridge – another route across the river:

Highway 99: – the northbound side at Lander.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: See all working traffic cams citywide here, most with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

BRIDGE INFO: Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed to see if the city’s movable bridges are opening for vessel traffic.

If you see trouble on the bridges/streets/paths/bay, please text or call us (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities). Thank you!