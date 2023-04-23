UPDATE: Driver hits hydrant, floods Alki Avenue

(Added, reader photo)

2:31 PM: Avoid the 2200 block of Alki Avenue SW for a while. According to police/fire/dispatch communication, a driver hit a hydrant and that’s sent water over the street, taking it down to one lane. SPD is also being asked to block drivers from using Bonair to go downhill for now.

(Added, WSB photo of knocked-over hydrant)

2:36 PM: Update – SFD has asked SPD to “completely shut down Alki,” from the 1700 block.

2:57 PM: SFD also says it’s asked people to evacuate a building in the 2100 block of Bonair “as a precaution.” Radio communication suggested there’s concern about “erosion” from the rushing water (SFD is reported to have reduced the flow). We’re on our way to the area to try to find out more.

3:12 PM: SFD has closed out of the call. Ongoing communication between SPD and dispatch focuses on who’s going to clean up what an officer described as a “foot of mud … on Bonair and Alki.”

3:18 PM: Our crew just arrived and talked with SPU. Alki Avenue has reopened but Bonair is closed at Alki.