UPDATE: Driver hits hydrant, floods Alki Avenue

April 23, 2023 2:31 pm
|      4 COMMENTS
(Added, reader photo)

2:31 PM: Avoid the 2200 block of Alki Avenue SW for a while. According to police/fire/dispatch communication, a driver hit a hydrant and that’s sent water over the street, taking it down to one lane. SPD is also being asked to block drivers from using Bonair to go downhill for now.

(Added, WSB photo of knocked-over hydrant)

2:36 PM: Update – SFD has asked SPD to “completely shut down Alki,” from the 1700 block.

2:57 PM: SFD also says it’s asked people to evacuate a building in the 2100 block of Bonair “as a precaution.” Radio communication suggested there’s concern about “erosion” from the rushing water (SFD is reported to have reduced the flow). We’re on our way to the area to try to find out more.

3:12 PM: SFD has closed out of the call. Ongoing communication between SPD and dispatch focuses on who’s going to clean up what an officer described as a “foot of mud … on Bonair and Alki.”

3:18 PM: Our crew just arrived and talked with SPU. Alki Avenue has reopened but Bonair is closed at Alki.

  • Kalo April 23, 2023 (2:47 pm)
    In the off chance readers are unaware how awesome and important WSB is to this community . . . they reported about this incident at 2:31pm. Only 3 minutes before 4 SFD vehicles went flying by our home on Harbor Ave! Thank you WSB for keeping us so well informed.

  • Julie April 23, 2023 (3:19 pm)
    Not certain if this is related: We live in the area and have noticed the tap water turning brown. And it started right around the same time as this accident is reported. Just giving people in the area a heads up to check their water.

    • WSB April 23, 2023 (3:23 pm)
      Yes, this is the kind of incident that will lead to brown water. But be sure to report to SPU at 206-386-1800 to be sure they have a record of it (otherwise of course they’re aware of the incident).

  • Jason April 23, 2023 (3:34 pm)
    To the guy in the blue jacket who was walking the black dog down Bonair Drive and was yelling angrily at the firefighters because they couldn’t give you an exact time the road would reopen:  You’re a tool.

