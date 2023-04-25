The list for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Photo by Rosalie Miller, native perennial Western Coltsfoot)

Here’s what’s happening in the hours ahead, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

JEWELRY SALE: Lauren’s Jewelry (WSB sponsor) in Westwood Village is offering everything in the store at 10 percent to 50 percent off during the anniversary sale continuing all week. (2600 SW Barton)

POSTCARDS TO VOTERS: Long-distance political advocacy and networking continues 10:30 am at C & P Coffee Company – just drop in to join in. (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

CHESS CLUB: Tuesdays 1:30-3 pm at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon): “Are you looking for a new activity to keep your brain sharp and clear? The Senior Center Chess Club welcomes both novice and experienced players. Join us at 1:30 p.m. for lessons, short tutorials, and chess for all levels of expertise.” (Questions? Email conwell@conwelld.net.)

CITY COUNCIL: 2 pm this afternoon, it’s the full council’s weekly meeting, online or at City Hall (600 4th Ave.). See the agenda here; the meeting is viewable via Seattle Channel.

FREE INDOOR PLAYSPACE: Free toddler/preschooler gym, ages 2-6, weekday afternoons at the Salvation Army Center (9050 16th SW), 3:30-5 pm.

SPORTS: West Seattle HS hosts Roosevelt for a softball game at 4 pm, and Chief Sealth IHS hosts O’Dea for a boys’ soccer match at 4:30 pm, both at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle).

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t have your own.

=SCRABBLE NIGHT: 6-10 pm, you can play Scrabble at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW).

OPEN MIC: 7 pm at Otter on the Rocks (4210 SW Admiral Way).

TRIVIA X 3: Three places where you can play Tuesday nights – 7 pm at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW), 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), 7:30 and 8:30 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska).

BELLE OF THE BALLS BINGO: Play bingo with Cookie Couture at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 8 pm. Free, all ages!

