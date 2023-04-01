TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash at 29th/Thistle

4:37 PM: Thanks for the tip. SW Thistle is closed between 28th and 30th right now – in the Southwest Pool vicinity – because of a crash. We’re seeing one badly damaged vehicle at the scene but still trying to find out more about what happened; the driver is being taken to a hospital by private ambulance.

4:40 PM: We’re told the driver was coming down Thistle eastbound at high speed, hit the pedestrian island, lost control, hit a parked car, and came to a stop by the tennis courts west of Southwest Pool.