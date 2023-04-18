Celebration of Life planned May 6 for Keith Grayson, 1947-2023

Family and friends will gather next month to celebrate the life of Keith Grayson. Here’s the remembrance they are sharing with the community now:

Keith Grayson, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away on March 30, 2023.

He is survived by his wife Helen, his two children Matthew and Heather, and four grandchildren – as well as three brothers and their families.

Keith was well known in the West Seattle community as a football and baseball coach, owner of the Classic Barber Shop for over three decades, and as a lifetime resident. He loved fishing and watching the Washington Huskies play football, in addition to spending time with his family.

His Celebration of Life will be held on May 6th at noon at the Junction Church in West Seattle, followed by a reception at the West Seattle Eagles from 1:30 – 4:30 pm. Donations may be made to the Junction Church in lieu of flowers. He will be greatly missed.