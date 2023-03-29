WEST SEATTLE SUNSET: Golden start, pink conclusion

Tonight’s sunset colors haven’t even fully faded yet, and already we have some photos in from the sky show – thank you! This one started golden, as shown in Michael Burke‘s photo above and James Bratsanos‘s photo below:

From there, the colors morphed to pink. This followed a day when the high hit 61 amid a generous serving of sunshine – but by this time tomorrow, we might be seeing some rain. We’re only at two-thirds of what we should have by this time of year, so that’s not necessarily bad.