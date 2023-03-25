WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 22 notes

(Photo by Bob Burns)

We’ve arrived at the last weekend of March, and it’s time for a look at highlights for today/tonight from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

ROAD-WORK ALERTS: Two for today:

-7 am-1 pm, two lanes are closed on the northbound 1st Avenue South Bridge.

-7 am-3 pm, SDOT is working just east of the low bridge again.

SCOUTING FOR FOOD REMINDER: As previewed here, you might have received a doorhanger about the annual door-to-door food drive; if you can donate, set out your bag early.

WEST SEATTLE LITTLE LEAGUE JAMBOREE: The season begins! Baseball at Bar-S (64th/Admiral), 9 am-7 pm; softball at Nino Cantu SW Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle), 9 am-5:30 pm.

EGG HUNT: First of the season! Community’s welcome to bring kids to the West Seattle Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (4001 44th SW) for egg hunting and cookie decorating.

SEATTLE CHINESE GARDEN: 10 am-5 pm, the garden’s centerpiece courtyard is open, while the rest of the garden’s grounds are accessible dawn to dusk. More info here. (5640 16th SW)

GRIEFSHARE RECOVERY GROUP: Continuing at 10:30 am today, “Grace Church will host a 13-week GriefShare recovery support group for those who have lost a loved one by death. There is a one-time charge of $20 for the GriefShare journal.” Meeting in the church basement. (10323 28th SW)

MORNING MUSIC: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Find out about Marco’s music here.

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am in West Seattle, registration required – see full details in our calendar listing.

FAMILY READING TIME: Every Saturday at 11 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

GEORGETOWN BITES: Your neighbors to the east invite you to come sample the flavors of Georgetown’s food purveyors – buy tickets 11 am-4 pm at the Trailer Park Mall (5805 Airport Way S).

PLANT SWAP, REPOT, POTLUCK: Noon-3 pm at Nepenthe (9447 35th SW), stop by, bring a potluck dish, bring plants to pot/repot, seeds to swap, and celebrate spring.

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2234 SW Orchard)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: You’re invited to visit the home of West Seattle’s history noon-4 pm Saturdays. (3003 61st SW)

VISCON CELLARS: 1-6 pm, visit the tasting room at Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor) – selling wine by the glass or bottle. Learn about their wines here! (5910 California SW)

BASEBALL: 1 pm at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle), Highline visits Chief Sealth International High School.

MUSIC4LIFE FUNDRAISER: 2-4 pm, go downtown and support a young West Seattleite helping other kids make music (you can also donate with a click):

My name is Dominic Caudle and I am an 8th grader at Hope Lutheran School, and I attend the West Seattle School of Rock. I am doing a service project to raise funds for Music4Life, a non profit dedicated to getting musical instruments into the hands of kids in need at various public schools throughout the greater Seattle area. I have started a GoFundMe page and the West Seattle School of Rock will offer opportunities to donate at a benefit concert that will be held at the Hard Rock Cafe [116 Pike St.] on March 25 from 2:00-4:00. I am passionate about this because I’ve always loved music, and a lot of that was due to the people who were kind enough to donate instruments to me. Since the musical community was so kind to me, I wanted to give back. I would love it if you consider donating. Any amount will be greatly appreciated.

HELP RESCUE DOGS: Visit Whisky West (6451 California SW) for a benefit today – raffle and more! – helping Bulldog Haven NW.

MUSIC AT C & P: 7 pm, see and hear acoustic duo Burgundy Pearl at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

WEST END GIRLS’ 6TH ANNIVERSARY: Doors 7 pm, SHOW 8 pm, as West End Girls –

West Seattle’s drag extravaganza – celebrates 6 years at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW).

SILENT DISCO: 7-9 pm at Alki Statue of Liberty Plaza (61st/Alki), headsets first-come first-served – dance to music only you can hear!

OPEN MIC AT THE SPOT: 7-10 pm, do your thing! (2920 SW Avalon Way)

‘LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS’: West Seattle High School‘s spring musical continues tonight at 7:30 pm. Our calendar listing has details and ticket info. (3000 California SW)

